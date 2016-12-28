After losing Sambisa, Boko Haram fighters surrender to Niger Republic authorities
One of the insurgents asked to be reintegrated back to society.
The post After losing Sambisa, Boko Haram fighters surrender to Niger Republic authorities appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG