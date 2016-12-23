After six years of sales, Acer calls it quits in India’s smartphone market — for now
After six years in the Indian smartphone market, Acer announced it will halt sales in the country. Reasons for the announcement include changes in Make in India and other factors.
The post After six years of sales, Acer calls it quits in India’s smartphone market — for now appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG