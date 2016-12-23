After six years of sales, Acer calls it quits in India’s smartphone market — for now

After six years in the Indian smartphone market, Acer announced it will halt sales in the country. Reasons for the announcement include changes in Make in India and other factors.

The post After six years of sales, Acer calls it quits in India’s smartphone market — for now appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

