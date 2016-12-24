After years of violence, 56 Plateau communities embrace peace

The state governor said development could only be better achieved in Plateau in a peaceful atmosphere.

The post After years of violence, 56 Plateau communities embrace peace appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

