Again, education tops Sokoto’s budget allocation – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Again, education tops Sokoto's budget allocation
NAIJ.COM
For the second year running, education got the highest sectoral allocation after Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal presented Sokoto's 2017 budget estimate to the state House of Assembly. Again, education tops Sokoto's budget allocation. Aminu Tambuwal …
Nigeria: Sokoto Introduces Education Levy
Sokoto's Gov. Tambuwal presents 2017 budget estimate of N 204.3 billion
Sokoto extends payment of registration fees to state varsity students
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG