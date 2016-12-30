Court orders Osun CP to arrest Oluwo – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders Osun CP to arrest Oluwo

Court orders Osun CP to arrest Oluwo
A magistrate's court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, to arrest the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and bring him to court on January 6, 2017. The magistrate, Olusola Aluko
