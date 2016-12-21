Again, Osun offers free train ride for Christmas, New Year
The Osun government is extending the welfare gesture to residents despite financial hardship faced by different governments of the federation.
The post Again, Osun offers free train ride for Christmas, New Year appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG