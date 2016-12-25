AGN was used as meal ticket –Emeka Ike – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
AGN was used as meal ticket –Emeka Ike
The Punch
Popular actor, school proprietor and factional President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Ike does not have kind words for his predecessors. As far as the Stigma actor is concerned, the past leadership of AGN failed to live up to its …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG