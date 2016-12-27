Agulu agog, as late Dora Akunyili’s daughter weds – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Agulu agog, as late Dora Akunyili's daughter weds
Vanguard
IT's another moment of celebration for the Akunyilis as one of the daughters of the late former NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Somto Akunyili concludes plans to formalise her union with Chinonso Asuzu from Isiekenesi, Imo State.
Somto, daughter of late Dora Akunyili, to wed Russian-trained doctor
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG