Agulu agog, as late Dora Akunyili’s daughter weds – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment


Agulu agog, as late Dora Akunyili's daughter weds
IT's another moment of celebration for the Akunyilis as one of the daughters of the late former NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Somto Akunyili concludes plans to formalise her union with Chinonso Asuzu from Isiekenesi, Imo State.
