Ahead of divorce from British wife, actor Fabiyi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary

The Yoruba movie actor says “you are innocent till proven guilty”.

The post Ahead of divorce from British wife, actor Fabiyi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

