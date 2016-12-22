Ahmadu Bello University’s Senate Approves Establishment of Business School
Professor Ibrahim Garba, the vice-chancellor of the university revealed this information on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 that the institution will be starting a business school. The Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has received the go-ahead to establish a business school in the institution. This information was revealed on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, by Professor Ibrahim Garba, the …
