Ahmadu Bello University’s Senate Approves Establishment of Business School

Professor Ibrahim Garba, the vice-chancellor of the university revealed this information on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 that the institution will be starting a business school. The Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has received the go-ahead to establish a business school in the institution. This information was revealed on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, by Professor Ibrahim Garba, the …

The post Ahmadu Bello University’s Senate Approves Establishment of Business School appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

