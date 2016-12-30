Ahmed presents N135b budget estimate

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed yesterday presented an Appropriation Bill of N135.3 billion for 2017 fiscal year to the House of Assembly.

Tagged budget of “introspection and sustenance”, Ahmed said N57.7 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 42.5 percent, N6.8 billion for service of public debt, representing five per cent.

Capital expenditure was allocated N70.10 billion, representing 52.5 per cent.

According to the governor, “the budget is anchored on current economic realities and our determination to look inwards for sustained prosperity and development. The theme also underlines our resolve to sustain ongoing infrastructure.”

“The main objectives of the budget are to expand and improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base and reduce dependence on federal allocation; to block leakages through sustenance of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, and moderation of recurrent expenditure, that will result in significant savings for infrastructure development and enhance welfare of the citizenry…”

The post Ahmed presents N135b budget estimate appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

