Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A’Ibom budgets N365bn for 2017

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom yesterday proposed a budget of N365bn for the 2017 fiscal year. Emmanuel who presented the budget to the state assembly in Uyo said the budget was predicated on crude oil price of $35 per barrel at a production quota of one million barrel per day. The budget outlay is […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post A’Ibom budgets N365bn for 2017 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.