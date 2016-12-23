A’Ibom budgets N365bn for 2017
GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom yesterday proposed a budget of N365bn for the 2017 fiscal year. Emmanuel who presented the budget to the state assembly in Uyo said the budget was predicated on crude oil price of $35 per barrel at a production quota of one million barrel per day. The budget outlay is […]
