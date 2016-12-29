Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oro Freedom Fighters write open letter to Buhari – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Oro Freedom Fighters write open letter to Buhari
NAIJ.COM
Editor's note: The Oro Freedom Fighters, some militants operating in the Niger Delta region have written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. The group in its letter said the people of Oro in Akwa Ibom state have suffered various level of …
When politicians converged on Akwa Ibom for Assembly SpeakerNigeria Today
Akwa Ibom's proposed rice plantation to employ 2000 youths, women – Gov. EmmanuelThe Eagle Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.