A/Ibom laments continued drop in revenue from federal allocation
BusinessDay
A/Ibom laments continued drop in revenue from federal allocation
The Akwa Ibom state government has bemoaned the continued drop in its revenue from federal allocation saying the situation has worsened in the last couple of months. Nsikan Nkan, Akwa Ibom State commissioner for finance stated this when he received a …
