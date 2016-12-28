Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A/Ibom’s proposed rice plantation to employ 2,000 youths and women, says Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom said on Wednesday that the state’s proposed 10,000 hectares of rice plantation to be inaugurated by the second quarter of 2017 would employ 2,000 youths. Emmanuel, while addressing youths in Nsit Ubium, said that both the plantation and a processing mill would be located in Ini Local Government Area.…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post A/Ibom’s proposed rice plantation to employ 2,000 youths and women, says Gov. Emmanuel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.