Air pollution takes over Bayelsa community

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that people of Tombia and Gbarantoru in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa have expressed concern over air pollution affecting the area, saying it has potential serious health hazards. The Paramount Ruler of the community, Chief Christian Otobotekere, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Tombia on Sunday that his subjects were so frightened and some of them were having respiratory difficulties. Otobotekere said that the people believed that the pollution resulted from the Gbarantoru Gas Plant in the area which is owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

