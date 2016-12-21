Airline Kicks Passengers Out For Not Speaking English
American rapper, French Montana took to his social media page to share a live feed of an airline kicking some of its passengers off a flight. According to the American rapper, the men were kicked off the plane because they do not speak English. Expressing his sadness over the segregation and ill treatment of the…
The post Airline Kicks Passengers Out For Not Speaking English appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG