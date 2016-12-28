AirPods users complain of battery drainage issues with the charging case
It looks like Apple’s battery woes aren’t limited to the new MacBook Pro — some AirPods users are complaining that the AirPods charging case is losing as much as 40 percent of its charge overnight.
