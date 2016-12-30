Airtel Uganda subscribers usher in 2017 with Tulumbe AFCON

Uganda, Kampala, 30th December 2016– Airtel Uganda has today handed prizes worth millions of shillings to lucky winners in third draw of their Tulumbe AFCON campaign. The prize awarding ceremony took place at Airtel Uganda’s office on Clement Hill in Kampala.

Speaking at the handover, Mrs. Remmie Kisakye Kakuru reaffirmed Airtel Uganda’s commitment to football in Uganda.

“Our support for the development of football in Uganda begins at the grassroots with our Airtel Rising Stars platform. That support is further displayed in our sponsorship of the Uganda National Football team; the Uganda Cranes who as you know made history this year by qualifying for the 2017 AFCON tournament.”

“It is upon this win that Tulumbe AFCON was built. Essentially, Airtel is rallying Ugandans to support the Uganda Cranes as they head to Gabon in January 2917,” she added.

Also speaking at the event, Phanindra Nichanametla, Airtel Uganda’s Finance Director congratulated the winners and encouraged the rest of the country to actively participate in the campaign saying, “These winners are from various parts of the country including Mbale, Masindi, Hoima and Bulooba, among others. My hope is that this will encourage everyone across Uganda to participate in Tulumbe AFCON.”

The day’s big winner, Ms. Joan Namazi Sengo took home the coveted ticket for 2 to an all-expenses trip to Gabon come January. Ms. Namazi is also the first female winner of the tickets to Gabon. Barely able to contain her excitement, she expressed her gratitude to Airtel Uganda and support to the Uganda Cranes.

This is the third round of subscribers to benefit from the Tulumbe AFCON campaign.

For one to take part in the campaign, Airtel Uganda subscribers are required to dial *162#, where they have the choice to opt into the campaign by selecting option 1. Customers will then be made aware of their target and will be required to recharge and use Airtel Uganda services up to this target. Upon reaching the targets, subscribers will receive 100% bonus, which, on accumulation, will be rewarded to them as airtime to be used for voice (prepaid), data and SMS.

Participants are entered into a weekly draw where they could win 5 TVs, smartphones, and an iPhone 6 Plus. The grand prize of a pair of tickets to Gabon is awarded fortnightly. Winners will be contacted by Airtel on 0752-600-222.

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company’s product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed DSL broadband, IPTV, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 361 million customers across its operations at the end of May 2016. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

For more information contact: Faith Fiona Bugonzi Airtel Uganda M: +256752600229

E: faith.bugonzi@ug.airtel.com

The post Airtel Uganda subscribers usher in 2017 with Tulumbe AFCON appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

