Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari donates Christmas gift to troops – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Aisha Buhari donates Christmas gift to troops
NAIJ.COM
Hajiya Aisha Buhari who is the wife of the president has brought smiles to the faces of troops who were injured fighting Boko Haram by donating Christmas gifts to them. NAN reports that the Christmas gifts were donated on behalf of the First Lady by
Aisha Buhari First Lady donates Christmas gifts to injured troopsPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.