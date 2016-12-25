Ajimobi preaches love, peaceful co-existence at Xmas – The News
|
The News
|
Ajimobi preaches love, peaceful co-existence at Xmas
The News
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of this year's Christmas, urging them to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence and love towards one another, which, he said, the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG