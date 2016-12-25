Pages Navigation Menu

Ajimobi preaches love, peaceful co-existence at Xmas – The News

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Ajimobi preaches love, peaceful co-existence at Xmas
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of this year's Christmas, urging them to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence and love towards one another, which, he said, the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes.

