Ajimobi preaches love, peaceful co-existence at Xmas
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, urging them to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence and love towards one another, which, he said, the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes. In a goodwill message by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka made available to the magazine, the governor said the country could only achieve the desired greatness in an atmosphere of peace and love.
