Ajimobi’s wife presents gifts to Christmas babies – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ajimobi's wife presents gifts to Christmas babies
The Punch
The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, on Sunday in Ibadan, gave cash and gifts to two babies born in Ibadan on Christmas Day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the distribution of gifts …
Ajimobi preaches love, peaceful co-existence at Xmas
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG