Ajimobi’s wife presents gifts to Christmas babies – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Ajimobi's wife presents gifts to Christmas babies
The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, on Sunday in Ibadan, gave cash and gifts to two babies born in Ibadan on Christmas Day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the distribution of gifts
