Akeredolu: “I won’t probe Mimiko but if anybody committed a crime, he’ll face the law”

“I have said it several times. I have been elected to come and work for the state."

Ondo State Governor-Elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, in an interview with Peter Dada of Punch Newspaper, revealed that he will not be probing Mimiko’s administration.

In response to the question whether he has plans to probe the Mimiko’s administration, he said, “I have said it several times. I have been elected to come and work for the state. There was never a time I said so during the campaign that I will probe the immediate past administration.

“I am not interested in such things. It is a mere distraction, let me go and do my own work, anybody who comes after me if he wants to probe me let him probe me but for me I want to serve the people of this state, that is my focus”, he said.

However, he added, “but if anybody commits any crime, we have enough laws to take care of it”.

The Governor-elect went further to vehemently deny the allegation that Governor Mimiko secretly supported him. “Is that possible? That is not possible! If Governor Olusegun Mimiko wanted to work for me, he would have thrown in the towel immediately they said it was Jimoh Ibrahim that will be the candidate of the PDP. He was virtually living in Abuja until he got the judgment in favour of Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN). Do you know how much he must have spent on his lawyers and they said he was working for me?”

He continued, “Mimiko was determined that he wanted his party to win and he put in everything he had. I don’t know how many times that he flew private jets from Abuja to Akure. That gulped money, energy and time. Is that how to work for somebody in the opposition? I can also assure you that there was never a day he and I discussed on the telephone or anywhere that he should work for me”.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online.

