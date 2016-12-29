Akeredolu inaugurates Transition Committee

Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated a 21-member Transition Committee ahead of his inauguration on Feb. 24, 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that Akeredolu also inaugurated two other committees to help chart a course for the incoming administration.

