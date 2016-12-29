Akeredolu inaugurates Transition Committee
Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated a 21-member Transition Committee ahead of his inauguration on Feb. 24, 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that Akeredolu also inaugurated two other committees to help chart a course for the incoming administration.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG