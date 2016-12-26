Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom commissioner, seamstress lament loss of certificates – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa


Akwa Ibom commissioner, seamstress lament loss of certificates
The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyangenyen, on Monday lamented over the loss of his certificates, International Passport and other valuables to inferno that gutted his residence on Sunday evening. But the commissioner, who spoke …
Another fire incident destroys house, property in Akwa IbomVanguard
Home Entertainment Breaking News.. Sad Christmas for Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Works as fire…The Killer Punch News (press release) (blog)
Fire guts Akwa Ibom Works Commissioner's houseThe Nation Newspaper

