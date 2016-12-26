Akwa Ibom commissioner, seamstress lament loss of certificates – Daily Trust
|
Akwa Ibom commissioner, seamstress lament loss of certificates
The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyangenyen, on Monday lamented over the loss of his certificates, International Passport and other valuables to inferno that gutted his residence on Sunday evening. But the commissioner, who spoke …
