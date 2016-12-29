Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC men flog physically-challenged persons during A’Ibom event – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NSCDC men flog physically-challenged persons during A'Ibom event
Information Nigeria
Many physically-challenged persons who came for an empowerment programme, sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, sustained varying degrees of injuries in their bid to escape from the …
Lawmaker Frees 19 Prison Inmates In A/IbomLeadership Newspapers
Akwa Ibom empowers over 5000 PWDsBusinessDay

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.