NSCDC men flog physically-challenged persons during A’Ibom event – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
NSCDC men flog physically-challenged persons during A'Ibom event
Information Nigeria
Many physically-challenged persons who came for an empowerment programme, sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, sustained varying degrees of injuries in their bid to escape from the …
Lawmaker Frees 19 Prison Inmates In A/Ibom
Akwa Ibom empowers over 5000 PWDs
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG