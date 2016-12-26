Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa-Ibom State Commissioner’s House Gutted by Fire on Christmas Day

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The House of Akwa-Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyang, caught fire in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo on Christmas day. Inyang, his wife and other members of his family were in the village for the Christmas celebration with the people of ONNA Local Government Area when the incident occurred. The fire burnt down his bedroom and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.