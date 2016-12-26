Akwa-Ibom State Commissioner’s House Gutted by Fire on Christmas Day

The House of Akwa-Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyang, caught fire in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo on Christmas day. Inyang, his wife and other members of his family were in the village for the Christmas celebration with the people of ONNA Local Government Area when the incident occurred. The fire burnt down his bedroom and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

