Akwa Ibom: Uyo leaders ‘ll back Gov Emmanuel in 2019 – Senator Bob

By Clifford Ndujihe

LESS than two years into his first term, the people and leaders of Uyo senatorial zone of Akwa Ibom State will back Governor Udom Emmanuel for re-election in 2019, Senator Effiong Bob, pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of the University of Benin, has said.

According to him, Uyo leaders are backing Governor Emmanuel to continue and complete the numerous people-oriented projects he is carrying out across the state.

Senator Bob spoke at the third constituency briefing and one year anniversary of Rt Hon Onofiok Luke as the speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly at Nsit Ubium Local Council headquarters, Ikot Edibon, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the the colourful ceremony that attracted prominent Nigerians from all parts of the

country including House of Assembly speakers of Kebbi, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Bayelsa as well as Lt.Colonel Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua, younger brother to late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who represented the Yar’ Ádua family, Senator Bob urged Governor Emmanuel not to entertain fears about Uyo support in 2019.

”You are the captain of Team Akwa Ibom. What I am saying is the opinion of leaders and people of Uyo senatorial district. As far as 2019 is concerned, we will give you 100 per cent support. Don’t be disturbed over Uyo votes; concentrate on the numerous projects you are doing across the state,” he said.

At the event, the governor promised to give 50 youths from the constituency N50,000 each to boost their businesses and ensure speedy construction of the Ikot-Nsit-Oton-Edemidimokpot-Mbiekene-Nnung Obong road that passes through the constituency.

To tackle poverty and boost the war against recession, Governor Emmanuel and Speaker Onofiok Luke empowered about 200 indigenes of Nsit Ubium State Constituency, granted scholarship to 115 students and donated computers and textbooks to five selected secondary schools in the area.

While thanking God at the the colourful ceremony the speaker the gestures were part of his appreciation to the people and to empower them in line with his campaign promises.

