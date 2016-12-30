Aleppo’s orphans replay their trauma with war games in the rubble – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
Aleppo's orphans replay their trauma with war games in the rubble
Fox News
Since the fall of Aleppo to Syrian government forces last week, the outskirts of the battered city have become a mass of displacement camps where tiny children don't play hide and seek — they play hide and shoot. SYRIA'S NATIONWIDE CEASE-FIRE …
Turkey and the Syria conflict: key developments
Turkey will monitor truce from Eskişehir, Russia from Hmeimim air bases
Hot spots: Challenges and the Trump factor
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG