ALFAcoins Cryptocurrency Payments Company to Launch a New Website

ALFAcoins, a trusted provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, launches an upgraded website to match its updated cryptocurrency service offering. The upgraded website offers a better, user–friendly experience to its customers with new design and improved on-site navigation that coincides with the addition of new cryptocurrencies, BitSend, CoinSplit and personal account management features. “The new website and additional features are in line with the platform’s key goals … Continue reading ALFAcoins Cryptocurrency Payments Company to Launch a New Website

The post ALFAcoins Cryptocurrency Payments Company to Launch a New Website appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

