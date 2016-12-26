Pages Navigation Menu

Algeria to rejuvenate aging oil wells to boost output

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News, World | 0 comments

Algeria has launched a programme to rejuvenate its ageing oil and gas wells and boost production as part of efforts to address a crash in oil earnings, a senior Sonatrach manager told Reuters. Low prices have slashed the OPEC member’s energy earnings roughly in half, with revenues expected at about $35 billion in 2016 compared…

