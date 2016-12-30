Alibaba Live: Here is how you can watch the event online

Start the year with laughter, Log on to Alibaba live on www. Urlivestream.com

You are just a click away from Ali Baba’s star studded concert featuring Mavin signed artist Reekado Banks, Korede Bello alongside Harry Song, Bovi, Akproro, AY, Simi, Waje, Chidinma, Omawumi and a host of others.

The star-studded event holds January 1st 2017. Click www.urlivestream.com to watch it live by 6pm West Africa Time

