Alibaba Live: Here is how you can watch the event online

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

You are just a click away from Ali Baba&#039;s star studded concert featuring Mavin signed artist Reekado Banks and a host of others.

Start the year with laughter, Log on to Alibaba live on www. Urlivestream.com

You are just a click away from Ali Baba’s star studded concert featuring Mavin signed artist Reekado Banks, Korede Bello alongside Harry Song, Bovi, Akproro, AY, Simi, Waje, Chidinma, Omawumi and a host of others.

The star-studded event holds January 1st  2017. Click www.urlivestream.com to watch it live by 6pm West Africa Time

