Alibaba Live: Here is how you can watch the event online
You are just a click away from Ali Baba's star studded concert featuring Mavin signed artist Reekado Banks and a host of others.
Start the year with laughter, Log on to Alibaba live on www. Urlivestream.com
You are just a click away from Ali Baba’s star studded concert featuring Mavin signed artist Reekado Banks, Korede Bello alongside Harry Song, Bovi, Akproro, AY, Simi, Waje, Chidinma, Omawumi and a host of others.
The star-studded event holds January 1st 2017. Click www.urlivestream.com to watch it live by 6pm West Africa Time
This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG