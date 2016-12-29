Olamide Joins Line Up for Alibaba’s #January1stConcert – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Olamide Joins Line Up for Alibaba's #January1stConcert
Leadership Newspapers
Popular rapper Olamide has joined the long line up of A-list artists scheduled to perform at Alibaba's 'January 1st Concert'; holding on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The upcoming concert will mark the third …
