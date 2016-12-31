ALL SET FOR DIGITAL SWITCH OVER IN ABUJA –LAI MOHAMMED – The Nation Newspaper
ALL SET FOR DIGITAL SWITCH OVER IN ABUJA –LAI MOHAMMED
THE minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said all is now set for the launch of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting. The minister announced this in Abuja on Monday during the tour of key facilities of Pinnacle …
