All The Winners From 2016 Headies Awards

The 2016 Hip Hop Awards, popularly called the ‘Headies’ was held on Thursday night in Lagos. Hosted by Falz and the stunning Adesua Etomi, the award ceremony delivered on its promise of great entertainment. Here’s a full list of winners. BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR A non-voting category for the best single recording by …

The post All The Winners From 2016 Headies Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

