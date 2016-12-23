Allardyce named new Crystal Palace boss

Crystal Palace appointed former England manager Sam Allardyce as their new boss on Friday on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam’s calibre and experience was available,” Eagles chairman Steve Parish said, a day after sacking Alan Pardew.

Allardyce’s first game in charge will be Monday’s English Premier League match at Watford.

Allardyce was seen at the south London club’s training ground for talks earlier Friday.

Speaking to Sky Sports News television, Allardyce, 62, described Palace as a “fantastic” opportunity to return to Premier League management.

Pardew was sacked on Thursday following a miserable run of results, with the Eagles winning just four of their 17 league matches this season and only one of their last 11.

Palace are only one point above the relegation zone.

Allardyce has been out of the game since being sacked by England in late September after just one match in charge following ill-advised remarks to undercover reporters.

The post Allardyce named new Crystal Palace boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

