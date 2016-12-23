Allardyce poised to become Palace manager

Former England manager Sam Allardyce looks set to be named as the boss at Premier League club Crystal Palace after arriving at their training ground for talks on Friday.

Speaking to Sky Sports News outside the club’s Beckenham training base, Allardyce said he was there to “complete talks” and described Palace as a “fantastic” opportunity to return to Premier League management.

Allardyce, 62, is set to replace Alan Pardew, who was sacked on Thursday following a miserable run of results, with the Eagles winning just four of their 17 league matches this season and only one of their last 11.



Palace are presently only a point above the relegation places.

The south London club are due to face Watford away on Monday as part of the Premier League’s traditional Boxing Day fixture card.

Allardyce told Sky Sports News he would have to “wait and see” whether he would be in charge for that game, with assistant Keith Millen taking charge of training on Friday.

Allardyce has been out of the game since being sacked by England in late September after just one match in charge following ill-advised remarks to undercover reporters

The post Allardyce poised to become Palace manager appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

