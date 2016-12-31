Pages Navigation Menu

Allardyce Snubbed CSL For Premier League Stay

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed he rejected a big money move to China before accepting the job with the eagles.

The Chinese super league is making huge money moves in the transfer market, with Shanghai SIPG signing Oscar for £60 million and Tevez reportedly becoming the world’s highest paid player with his move to Shanghai Shenhua.

Allardyce stated he was approached to coach in China after his fiasco with England that led to his sacking, but rejected the approach in favour of remaining in the Premier League.

He said: “Did I have an offer? Yes. I didn’t go. I could have gone but I preferred to stay here.

“It’s difficult for a player or a club to turn that down, it’s just the way of the world and changing forces in the football world.

“China has decided it wants to be a force and has decided the way to do it is to buy the best players and pay over the odds. Time will tell if it’s the right thing to do.

“Money talks. But if we lose the top, top players from the Premier League then absolutely [it will suffer].

“We didn’t want to lose Gareth Bale, or Ronaldo. But it’s a small world today in football terms and players will pick up their boots and travel.

“What we have to do is encourage the growth of our younger players and produce better talent.”

