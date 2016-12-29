Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged sexual harassment: Dismissed UI lecturer wins in court

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

University-of-Ibadan

A Federal High Court in Ibadan has given judicial reprieve to Dr Martins Fabunmi, a lecturer at the University of Ibadan (UI) on a case of alleged sexual harassment on a female student of the institution. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fabunmi had earlier been dismissed from service by the university management […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

