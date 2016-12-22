Alter Ego not new to recession, says Julia Lantieni

* Launches first private luxury atelier in Abuja

* Promises customers good products for their money

The Chief Executive Officer of Alter Ego Project Group, Julia D Lantieni, has said her company will continue to remain focused with the aim of satisfying its customers in times of recession/economic downturn or in the times of economic boom, adding that business strives better during trying periods.

“We know about the ongoing recession in Nigeria, but we believe this is the time our market here will find its feet. We are bringing our market closer to Nigerian customers, who had hitherto, run to Europe, Asia and America to import these same products we are offering.”

Lantieni stated this yesterday at the opening of Africa’s first private luxury atelier located on Rachel Court, Cadastral Zone, Gaduwa, Gudu District of Abuja.

The Alter Ego Project Group, which owns a similar atelier in Milan, an upscale design bureau in Moscow and seasonal off-scale venues at St. Tropez and London and majors in the manufacturing, sales and supply of interior decorations, also promised that it will continue as it does everywhere it operates around the world to give the ultimate response to VIP tastemakers who call in to inquire about exceptional comfort, aesthetics and exclusive towards a rich and fulfilled lifestyle.

She said Alter Ego Private Atelier offers bespoke solutions for luxury lifestyle for discerning men and women who love tailor-made Italian chic and glamour furnishings plus travel accessories.

‘’Here, we have the finest Italian furniture and decor producers available to order at Alter Ego private Atelier in Abuja,” adding, ‘’Alter Ego Private Atelier approach keeps the client in the centre of universe, thus providing the best response to his or her desires and dreams, Bespoke excellence is based on the ability to capture.

She said the company offers a unique opening welcome exclusive to Nigerian market only adding that the exposition items are made available for immediate purchase without pre-orger, “Nigerian VIPs are granted with the rare chance to indulge themselves with magnificent wall-art or furniture items by Alchymia right on the spot alongside with ready made limited editions of Alter Ego Milan artcases displayed at the store.”

Responding to questions from journalists, the chief executive officer, Black Pelican Ltd and partner at the atelier, Michael Owolabi, said the Alter Ego Project Group success story in luxury industry dates to 2003 and that it owns several business units in art objects and high-end interior design, furnishing/decoration, luxury goods and bespoke services.

Owolabi assured customers that the company would do Nigerians good even at this time of recession.

He noted, ‘’Alter Ego Project Group geography covers Europe, predominantly, Italy, France, Monaco, Croatia, the Great Britain and Russian Federation, new projects are in progress in Asia, Middle East, the USA and Africa —- the group is honoured to present its first luxury project in Africa, it is now based in Abuja, so our customers are welcome.’’

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria

