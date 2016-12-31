Amanda Nunes Defeats Ronda Rousey In 48 seconds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes comfortably beat Ronda Rousey to retain her belt in less than a minute. Former champion Rousey, entering the cage for the first time since her defeat by Holly Holm last year, failed to land a significant punch as the Brazilian landed blow after blow to her…

The post Amanda Nunes Defeats Ronda Rousey In 48 seconds appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

