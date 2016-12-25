Amazon takes to the skies, meaning faster deliveries for Prime members
Amazon is expanding its reach, and it’s flexing its air muscles. At this point, Amazon has leased no fewer than 40 aircraft for a new cargo service designed to help the company meet burgeoning demand.
