Ambode budgets N2.698bn for five elderly homes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

TO lessen the pains of the pensioners in the State, Governor Akinmumi Ambode of Lagos State has earmarked N2.698 billion in the 2017 budget for the building of five elderly care centres in the state.

Speaking at the 2016 Senior Citizens/Pensioners Day celebration, in Ikeja, the Governor said that the centres would be built in Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Alimosho and Lagos Island.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, he described pensioners and senior citizens as strategic class of people who deserved to be remembered, appreciated and celebrated.

He said that as a government committed to the welfare of the people and in line with his policy of inclusive governance, it had more than passing interest in the out of service life of senior citizens.

He said: “Since the inception of this administration we have remained committed to our workers welfare including retirees. In addition to regular payment of salaries for those in active service, we have also prioritized payment of retirees’ benefits, especially those that have accrued over the years.”

The governor revealed that a total of N21.929 billion accrued pension rights had been paid to 5,027 retirees, beside the N1.5 billion Intervention Fund, which had been approved for the payment of outstanding gratuities and accrued pensions to local government pensioners including the balance of 142 percent pension arrears.

Ambode noted that the theme of the celebration, ‘Take a stand against ageism’ was apt considering the discrimination and prejudicial attitudes towards older people, old age and aging process evident in the society.

Speaking, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, assured that the state government through the Civil Service Pensions Office and other pension offices would continue to ensure that not only do pensioners got what was due to them statutorily, but would continue to empower them with socio-economic activities to make life worth living for them.

“To our aged citizens, this government is reassuring that your wellbeing will continue to enjoy a prominent place in the policies and programmes of the state government,” Oke said.

Chairman Board of Trustees Association of Lags State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, ALARHOSPS, Mrs. Adefemi Taire in her goodwill message expressed confidence that if the governor was not hamstrung by constitutional or statutory limitation, he had the kind of spirit to make workers and pensioners in the state smile by ensuring that they receive a living wages and pensions.

In his address Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Lagos Council and South West, Nojeem Ibrahim, commended the present administration in the state, noting that since Ambode assumed office, monthly salaries of workers and pensions were paid regularly.

Ibrahim, recalled when Ambode, now a pensioner, paid the first three years arrears of 142 percent accrued pension when he was the Accountant-General of the state.

The chairman however, requested from the governor for Payment of the remaining gratuities of all affected, mostly local government, primary school teachers and parastatals, payment of benefits to Next-of-kin of affected deceased pensioners, harmonization of all pensioners in the state as they were all affected by recession and construction of a befitting office of the state council of Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

The post Ambode budgets N2.698bn for five elderly homes appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

