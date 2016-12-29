Ambode Commissions 500 Meters Link Bridge In Badagry

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday commissioned the newly completed Imeke-Ajido Bridge, a major link bridge in Badagry axis of the State, saying it is part of measures to boost tourism and enhance movement of goods.

Addressing the residents, Ambode said the delivery of the project was a promise kept and an effort aimed at making life comfortable for the people.

The Governor also approved immediate commencement of work on the second phase of the project which is 17km network of roads connecting Aradagun to Whispering Palms.

He said: “Apart from this bridge that we have just commissioned, take the second phase which connects this place to Whispering Palms as being approved immediately and work should commence immediately.

“It is good that the Kabiyesi is here. The last time we came here was sometime in July and which we said this bridge should be constructed by CCECC.

“Today, we are happy to see that the bridge has been completed and it is hereby commissioned for use from this moment onwards while we believe strongly also that before the end of June 2017, we should have a very good road to Whispering Palms which will also improve on the tourism potentials of Badagry and it will also improve the economy of this axis.”

The bridge, which is 500metres long, was designed with sidewalk on both sides.

Earlier, the Deputy Project Manager for the Imeke-Ajido-Aradagun project, Mr Zannu Thomas said the bridge was delivered according to specification, adding that the second phase, as ordered by the Governor, would be completed in the next six months.

He said about 3,000 interlocking blocks have already been moulded for the work to commence, while work has also commenced on the drainage.

Responding on behalf of the elated residents, Ahoru of Ajido Kingdom, Oba Saheed Sedono Adamson commended Governor Ambode for the people-centered projects he has been carrying out in the state, and thanked him especially for the newly constructed bridge.

He said: “I want to sincerely thank our Governor for all the wonderful job he has been doing in Lagos since inception of his administration. We are so glad and happy with what the Governor is doing. This bridge commissioned today is the first of its kind in this area. We are so grateful.

“The Governor has also approved the construction of this road down from Aradagun to Whispering Palms. We are indeed grateful to him.”

