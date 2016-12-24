Ambode preaches love and peaceful co-existence

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, has advised Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence that the Christmas season symbolised.

The governor gave the advice in his Christmas goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

He urged Nigerians to seize the moment to reach out to fellow Nigerians, who were in distress at this period of the nation’s history.

He said that despite the economic challenges, Nigeria was still making steady progress.

While urging Nigerians not to lose faith in their belief, the governor assured that the nation would experience better days ahead.

Ambode said: “the season of Christmas is one that exemplifies the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence.

“We must continue to extend hand of love, benevolence and live as one family irrespective of our creed or colour.

“We must also continue to respect each other’s right to live freely and peacefully.

“The period of Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the symbol of Christianity and the harbinger of peace, love and good tidings

“There is no better way to celebrate the season than by showing love and being our brother’s keeper.

“Let us cultivate the habit of giving to those who need our help at this time; it would go a long way to put smile on their faces.”

He said that Nigeria had continued to draw strength from its diversity and stressed the need for Nigerians to stand together and join hands to move the nation forward.

The governor urged residents of the state to be safety and security conscious, especially during the festive period and refrain from habits that could endanger their lives.

He urged them not to hesitate to report suspicious activities around them by using the Toll free lines 767 and 112.

He also urged the residents to continue to support his administration’s policies and programmes, stressing that the efforts of his administration to develop Lagos would be extended to the length and breadth of the state.

