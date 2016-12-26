Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode says Lagos will become Africa’s third largest economy

Dec 26, 2016

Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that one of his administration’s major aim is to make the state the third largest economy in Africa. Ambode explained that they would focus more on education, especially vocational training. He promised that health facilities will be rehabilitated. He also stated that the renewal and building of more […]

