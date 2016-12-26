Ambode says Lagos will become Africa’s third largest economy
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that one of his administration’s major aim is to make the state the third largest economy in Africa. Ambode explained that they would focus more on education, especially vocational training. He promised that health facilities will be rehabilitated. He also stated that the renewal and building of more […]
Ambode says Lagos will become Africa’s third largest economy
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG