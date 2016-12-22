Ambrose Alli University 2016/2017 Notice To Newly Admitted Students.
This is to inform newly admitted students of Ambrose Alli University who wishes to stay in the school hostel that they should first pay their acceptance and school fees. After wards proceed to the Students affairs division, office of the Dean with all relevant slips and printouts to indicate interest, after which their names will …
The post Ambrose Alli University 2016/2017 Notice To Newly Admitted Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG