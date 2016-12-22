Ambrose Alli University Announces Christmas Break, To Resume January 2017.

The general public, students and staff of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) are hereby informed that the institution through her management has announced a Christmas break beginning from today the December 22nd, 2016. Academic activities will commence January Next year. New students are expected to resume January 8th, 2017 while returning students are expected …

