American billionaire sponsoring education of released Chibok girls – Presidency

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

The Presidency on Tuesday revealed the identity of the sponsor of the education of the released Chibok girls. Senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu stated this while speaking on the state of the girls. He said, “A black American billionaire, Mr. Robert Smith who is currently sponsoring the […]

