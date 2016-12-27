American billionaire sponsoring education of released Chibok girls – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday revealed the identity of the sponsor of the education of the released Chibok girls. Senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu stated this while speaking on the state of the girls. He said, “A black American billionaire, Mr. Robert Smith who is currently sponsoring the […]

This post American billionaire sponsoring education of released Chibok girls – Presidency appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

